Europa League game postponed by Bosnian team's virus cases

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
A new cross-sport Integrity Forum will be established in Britain to help tackle issues ranging from match-fixing and doping to athlete welfare, the UK Anti-Doping Agency UKAD has said. The move comes in the wake of the scandal that has rock...
LG Electronics on Thursday announced a portable personal air purifier that looks like a regular face mask but is equipped with a battery and sensor. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, as the company says, will resolve the dilemma of homema...
Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles 65 km inland from the sea. The National W...
Former England spinner Monty Panesar has praised James Anderson, who recently became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets, as he termed the 38-year-old as the best fast bowler ever. James Anderson has been bri...