Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

"We will only have team events and doubles if a vaccine is found by then," TTFI secretary general MP Singh told PTI in an exclusive interaction. "The target is to have the camp in October and from November to February, we can have the national championships in various categories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:47 IST
COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in bio-secure environment with least health safety concerns, the TTFI doesn't want to conduct doubles, mixed doubles and team events to avoid close contact among the players. "We will only have team events and doubles if a vaccine is found by then," TTFI secretary general MP Singh told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"The target is to have the camp in October and from November to February, we can have the national championships in various categories. In that window, one month will be dedicated to the UTT league (which could not be held in August due to COVID-19)," said Singh. Talking about the sport's resumption, Singh said the TTFI has decided to have the national camp in Bangalore and they are waiting for the required renovation to be finished at the SAI centre. However, the players' response to the camp proposal has been lukewarm with only three players including Sharath Kamal, Archana Kamath and Manav Thakkar willing to participate. The TTFI usually organises three national events in a year -- cadet and sub-junior, junior and youth, and senior -- but all these five categories will be staged separately this time to ensure more safety. "We can wrap up a national event in four to five days but we will stretch it eight days to gives ourselves enough time to strictly follow all the safety protocols," said Singh.

All players and officials will be tested before the start of the event and men and women events won't happen simultaneously. "First, we will do the women's event and there will be day's gap before we start the men's competition. We want to have not more than 200 people gather for one event." To ensure a minimum gathering, zonal events which attract 1000-plus entries, will not be held this season, said Singh.

TTFI create Rs 50 lakh COVID welfare corpus =========================== Among things discussed in the its 'special' Annual General Meeting held online on Tuesday, TTFI also decided to financially help players and coaches who are struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic, keeping the upper limit to Rs 50 lakh. TTFI secretary general MP Singh told PTI it has already sanctioned Rs 51,000 for junior paddler Swastika Ghosh, who wrote to the federation seeking financial help. "We have not put a number to how many we want to help. It could even go up to even 150 to 200 and total grants could go up to Rs 50 lakh. "We will help all players and coaches who are struggling in these times, all those who don't have a permanent job, people whose coaching centres are shut," Singh said.

Olympian Poulomi Ghatak named Natl women's coach: ================================= The TTFI general secretary Singh also informed that former India player and multiple time national champion Poloumi Ghatak along with Mamata Prabhu have been appointed coaches of the women's national team led by Manika Batra..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bankers join issue with RBI Guv on risk aversion comment

Heads of various public and private sector banks on Thursday sought to present a counter narrative on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das warning lenders about the perils of extreme risk aversion in the pandemic-stricken environment where credit d...

Libya's Tripoli government imposes COVID-19 curfew after protests escalate

Libyas Tripoli-based government has announced a 24-hour curfew to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus as it struggles to contain protests over deteriorating living conditions and corruption. The curfew, which took effect on Wednesday n...

Sena MP Jadhav gave resignation out of exasperation: Khaire

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire on Thursday said his partys Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jadhav has submitted his resignation out of exasperation. Jadhav, the Lok Sabha MP from Parbhani, has sent his resignation letter to Maharashtra Chief Minis...

Russian prosecutors say no need for criminal investigation in Navalny affair

Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, and they had found no sign that any crime had been committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020