Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climbers twice as likely to reach Mount Everest summit but "death zone" crowding soars, study shows

Climbers tackling Mount Everest are twice as likely to make it to the summit and slightly less likely to die than two decades ago, despite a sharp increase in crowding in the so-called "death zone", a study released on Wednesday showed. Between 2006 and 2019, around two thirds of climbers were successful in their attempt to reach the summit, compared to around a third in the preceding 15 years, according to the study by the University of Washington and the University of California, Davis.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:56 IST
Climbers twice as likely to reach Mount Everest summit but "death zone" crowding soars, study shows

Climbers tackling Mount Everest are twice as likely to make it to the summit and slightly less likely to die than two decades ago, despite a sharp increase in crowding in the so-called "death zone", a study released on Wednesday showed.

Between 2006 and 2019, around two thirds of climbers were successful in their attempt to reach the summit, compared to around a third in the preceding 15 years, according to the study by the University of Washington and the University of California, Davis. The risk of dying on the mountain stood at 0.5 percent for women and 1.1 percent for men, down from 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent in 1990-2005, the study said.

The number of summit attempts has soared over the decades, leading to four-fold rise in crowding. In 2019, 955 people attempted to reach the summit, up from 222 in 2000. The study showed that on a single day in May 2019, 396 climbers had gathered at the narrow route below the summit - known as the "death zone". Nine climbers died on Everest in May last year, making the season the deadliest since a 2015 earthquake that killed at least 18 people at the base camp.

A photograph of climbers waiting their turn to go up and descend from the summit at the single-roped narrow route went viral, although officials say the crowds were not the main reason for those deaths. "Surprisingly crowding has no evident effect on success or death during summit bids," the study's abstract said.

However, it still exposes climbers to more danger. "If crowding slows climbers (as is expected), this increases their exposure to the elements, which should increase risk of an accident or illness," Raymond B Huey, lead author of the report said.

"Moreover, one unexpected storm, earthquake, or avalanche could be disastrous on a crowded route," Huey told Reuters by email. Climbers have expressed concern that Nepal was issuing permits to anyone willing to pay the $11,000 fee. Nepal plans to change climbing rules and make guides, fitness and experience of climbing a lower mountain mandatory for Everest to raise safety levels, tourism department official Mira Acharya said.

Nepal has opened its mountains for climbing after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Acharya said mountaineering was uncertain as international and domestic flights are yet to restart. Mount Everest has been scaled by more than 6,000 climbers since it was first scaled by Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953. At least 311 people have died.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to stay criminal proceedings against D K Shivakumar in IT case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to stay criminal proceedings against senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a case registered by the Income Tax Department for allegedly evading tax. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justices A S Bopa...

JITO Offers Scholarship to Children of COVID Front Line Workers

The Jain International Trade Organization JITO, Chennai has extended scholarships for the children of frontline COVID workers, medical staff, police personnel, and owners of small, struggling businesses to the tune of Rs. 80 lakhs. JITO ha...

Flowercycling startup raises Rs 10.5 crore in pre-series A round led by Ian Fund

Phool.co, an IIT Kanpur backed biomaterial startup, said on Thursday it has raised about Rs 10.5 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Ian Fund and San Francisco-based Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation. Founded by engineering graduat...

Bankers join issue with RBI Guv on risk aversion comment

Heads of various public and private sector banks on Thursday sought to present a counter narrative on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das warning lenders about the perils of extreme risk aversion in the pandemic-stricken environment where credit d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020