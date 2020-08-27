Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi's departure jeopardizes Barcelona's restructuring plan

But the type of changes the team began implementing may have actually turned him away. Messi hasn't been happy with club directors all season, and he apparently also didn't like when incoming coach Ronald Koeman began telling some key players they were not in his plans.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:20 IST
Messi's departure jeopardizes Barcelona's restructuring plan

Lionel Messi's surprise decision to leave Barcelona has dealt a blow to the club's restructuring project even before it began. Shortly after the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona said it wanted to make “profound changes to the first team.” Barcelona was basing its revamp on Messi, hoping he would help the team rebuild with new players and a new coach. But the type of changes the team began implementing may have actually turned him away.

Messi hasn't been happy with club directors all season, and he apparently also didn't like when incoming coach Ronald Koeman began telling some key players they were not in his plans. What might have upset him the most was the decision to get rid of Luis Suárez, Messi's longtime teammate and friend. Messi's and Suárez's families are close and often spend vacation time together. This year, they were seen on a boat off the coast of Ibiza enjoying the Balearic Islands.

Other players reportedly not wanted by Koeman include Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti. Spanish media said the coach intended to keep Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets, but there were still doubts about the future of other players who had been with Messi for a long time. With its aging team, Barcelona endured one of its toughest seasons, the first without a title since 2007-08. After the loss to Bayern, the club also announced a “wide-ranging” restructuring of the club. Koeman was immediately brought in to replace coach Quique Setién, and new presidential elections were called for next March.

The squad changes quickly began, but the decisions apparently were being made with the understanding that Messi would still be on the team. Both Koeman and club president Josep Bartomeu said the project revolved around the Argentina forward. Even after the surprise burofax announcement made by Messi saying he wanted to leave after nearly 20 years with the club, Barcelona was not giving up on him.

Ramon Planes, the club's technical director, said on Wednesday that Barcelona wanted “to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history.” Newly arrived forward Francisco Trincão, one of the many youngsters the club is counting on amid its revamping process, was hopeful he would still get to learn from Messi. “Of course I want Messi to stay, but let's see what happens,” he said after being officially introduced.

Messi hasn't left yet, and Barcelona isn't ready to let him go, either. Barcelona claims the contract clause invoked by Messi — which allowed him to leave for free after the season — had already expired when he made his decision, meaning his contract wouldn't end until June 2021. Messi will contend the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was moved back this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A lengthy legal batter would further hurt Barcelona's restructuring project, as would Messi's departure without any financial compensation. With the new season a few weeks away, little is still known about what Barcelona will look like.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet Secretary reviews 10 states/UT with high COVID-19 fatality rate

The Centre on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 management and response strategy in nine states and one UT which contributed to 89 per cent of deaths due to the infection in the last two weeks, an official statement said. In a review meeting b...

WHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic - Tedros

The head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday that his agency was setting up a review committee to evaluate the performance of its International Health Regulations IHR during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu...

Indian govt asks states to borrow $32 bln to meet tax shortfall

Indias federal government on Thursday asked state administrations to raise 32 billion in loans, as part of a proposal to cover a shortfall in fiscal receipts that could see a surcharge on the countrys luxury goods tax extended beyond 2022. ...

DMRC stops Phase-4 work after forest dept notice

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC Thursday stopped work on the Keshopur-Peeragarhi stretch under Phase-4 after the forest department accused it of violating the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. We have stopped work on the Keshopur-Peeraga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020