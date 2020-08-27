Roma winger Carles Pérez positive for virus
Spanish winger Carles Pérez is the second Roma player to test positive for the coronavirus as the team opens its training camp for Serie A. He joins goalkeeper Antonio Mirante. Pérez writes on Instagram that he feels fine and is “totally asymptomatic.” About 10 players have tested positive during the Italian league's preseason.PTI | Rome | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:22 IST
Pérez writes on Instagram that he feels fine and is “totally asymptomatic.” About 10 players have tested positive during the Italian league's preseason. Serie A is scheduled to start Sept. 19.
