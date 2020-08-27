Left Menu
Anderson's achievement of 600 Test wickets is amazing: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq heaped praise on James Anderson, saying that England pacer's achievement of 600 Test wickets is "amazing".

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:28 IST
Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Image Credit: ANI

His remark came as Anderson became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets.

Anderson had achieved the feat on the final day of the third Test against Pakistan at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. "Anderson's achievement of reaching 600 Test wickets is amazing. He has shown exceptional discipline, motivation, and determination because fast bowling is the toughest job in cricket. He has control, he's tactically very smart and is always challenging the batsman," Misbah said in a blog written for the official website of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"And it is important to remember that he's there for Test cricket. He has made his name in Test cricket and the love for the red-ball game is clearly there. That is something that our bowlers need to give priority to, especially the young bowlers," he added. Misbah also said that Pakistan bowlers should look to learn from Anderson as to how they can prioritise the longest format of the game.

"Our bowlers have learned a lot from this series and it was great to see Shaheen having the chance to talk about bowling with Jimmy Anderson after the Test had finished. Learning from great fast bowlers will help them tactically," Misbah said. The 38-year-old Anderson had reached the mark of 600 wickets after taking the wickets of Abid Ali and Azhar Ali in the second innings of the third Test.

Anderson is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. The 38-year-old is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), and Anil Kumble (619). He is also the highest wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game. The pacer's partner-in-crime Stuart Broad is the second-highest wicket-taker for England in Test cricket.

In the series against West Indies, Anderson had played two matches, managing to take five wickets. On the other hand, in the series against Pakistan, Anderson managed to take ten wickets.

The England pacer is also just a few matches away from becoming the most capped Test player for the Three Lions. Currently, Alastair Cook is the most capped player for England as he played 161 Tests. (ANI)

