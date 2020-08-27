Several NFL teams won't practice Thursday to focus on social justice
The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets said their teams would address ways to make a lasting social impact in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot seven times by uniformed officers while moving toward his vehicle. The Chicago Bears announced a schedule change and dismissed media from the facility.Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:33 IST
Multiple NFL teams announced Thursday morning they were canceling practice to use the time instead to invest in social justice change. The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets said their teams would address ways to make a lasting social impact in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot seven times by uniformed officers while moving toward his vehicle.
The Chicago Bears announced a schedule change and dismissed media from the facility. The Washington Football Team postponed their planned scrimmage.
The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Tuesday to join protests related to the shooting. The New York Giants delayed their practice on Wednesday before deciding to move forward with the workout. "The Colts will not practice today," a team-issued release read. "Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities."
--Field Level Media
