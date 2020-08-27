Left Menu
Several NFL teams won't practice Thursday to focus on social justice

"Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities." The Chicago Bears announced a schedule change and dismissed media from the facility. The Washington Football Team postponed their planned scrimmage.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Multiple NFL teams announced Thursday morning they were canceling practice to use the time instead to invest in social justice change. The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets said their teams would address ways to make a lasting social impact in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot seven times Sunday by a uniformed officer while moving toward his vehicle.

"The Colts will not practice today," a team-issued release read. "Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities." The Chicago Bears announced a schedule change and dismissed media from the facility.

The Washington Football Team postponed their planned scrimmage. The Arizona Cardinals canceled all team activities Thursday.

"We have the day off to educate and reflect on who we are as individuals and where we need to progress as a people," Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake tweeted. "Honored to be in an organization of men and women who lead the charge for change in this country." The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers also called off Thursday's practices.

The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Tuesday to join protests related to the shooting. The New York Giants delayed their practice on Wednesday before deciding to move forward with the workout.

Videos

Latest News

Pak's assertion in SRO doesn't mean it admits to presence of listed individuals: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Pakistans assertion in SRO Statutory Regulatory Order does not mean it admits to the presence of listed individuals or that it will impose measures on them. Speaking at a virtual press brie...

People exposed to virus but without symptoms should be tested, if feasible -WHO

The World Health Organization WHO reiterated its advice on Thursday that resources permitting, people exposed to the novel coronavirus should be tested even if they do not show immediate symptoms of infection. The comments come after the U....

Man from Barmer held for spying for Pakistan: Rajasthan police

The Rajasthan police have arrested a 40-year-old man who was allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Friday. The accused Mushtak Ali, a resident of Barmer, was spying for Pakistan and has been arrested under provisions of the Offic...

Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the Madrid region most affected by the resurgence of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday.Retroactively updated numbers from the previous day showe...
