CSA terminate CEO Thabang Moroe for 'serious misconduct'

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday terminated its former CEO Thabang Moroe with immediate effect, almost nine months after he was suspended in December 2019. CSA's decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation. The independent forensic investigation revealed that Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.

Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the Board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise. Kugandrie Govender will continue in the acting chief executive officer role until such time as Cricket South Africa recruits a chief executive officer. (ANI)