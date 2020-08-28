Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers place RHP Buehler on IL with blister

He was scheduled to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader in San Francisco. Buehler was an All-Star in 2019, finishing with a 14-4 record, a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-08-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 00:00 IST
Dodgers place RHP Buehler on IL with blister
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Dodgers)

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed ace Walker Buehler on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a blister on his right pitching hand. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Buehler, 26, is coming off his best outing of the season Friday when he struck out 11 in six innings in a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA in five starts this season. He has struck out 28 batters and allowed nine walks and five home runs in 25 innings. He was scheduled to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader in San Francisco.

Buehler was an All-Star in 2019, finishing with a 14-4 record, a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings. In a corresponding transaction, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Mitch White.

White, 25, has never pitched in a major league game. He split the 2019 season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, going a combined 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA and 105 strikeouts. He was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round in 2016 out of Santa Clara University.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Burdwan policeman dies

A policeman posted in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district died at a hospital, following which he was found to be positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. He was posted as a constable at the Burdwan police station, they said.He w...

U.S., China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the worlds two largest economies, with the U.S. defence chief vowing not to cede an inch in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers lives. Both ...

Lawsuit alleges excessive force in fatal police shooting

The sister of a man fatally shot by a Tennessee police officer last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging excessive force. Channara Tom Pheap, 33, was running away and posed no imminent threat to Knoxville Police...

(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Oil not found in dead Mauritius dolphins - preliminary autopsy

The cause of death of 27 dolphins that washed up in Mauritius near the site of an oil spill remains unclear after two of the animals showed no trace of oil in their bodies, a preliminary autopsy report showed on Thursday. The preliminary re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020