Report: Dolphins trade RB Ballage to Jets

The Miami Dolphins are dealing running back Kalen Ballage to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round draft pick, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Miami originally planned to release their 2018 fourth-round draft pick, per the report.

Ballage, 24, started six of his 24 games over the past two seasons and rushed for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 23 catches for 119 yards. The move reunites Ballage with Jets head coach Adam Gase, who was head coach of the Dolphins from 2016-18.

Le'Veon Bell is the starter in New York, backed up by 37-year-old Frank Gore and fourth-round rookie La'Mical Perine. The remaining running backs on the Miami roster include Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin.

--Field Level