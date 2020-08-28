Left Menu
Kershaw tops Giants again as Dodgers win opener

Kershaw pitched with a lead for all six innings after the Dodgers scored in the first on a walk to Betts, a single by Corey Seager and two infield outs, the second by Cody Bellinger. Los Angeles busted the game open with a four-run fourth, again taking advantage of a leadoff walk from Giants starter Logan Webb (2-3).

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 04:18 IST
Left-hander Clayton Kershaw won for the 24th time in his career against the rival San Francisco Giants and Mookie Betts recorded his 1,000th career hit Thursday afternoon as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers opened a doubleheader with a 7-0 victory. The Dodgers were awaiting the result from the first game before announcing a Game 2 starter in the twin-bill that resulted from the teams choosing not to play Wednesday night. The Giants were scheduled to start Kevin Gausman (1-1) in the nightcap.

Kershaw (4-1) worked six innings, allowing two singles and two doubles. He struck out four and did not walk a batter in snapping the Giants' seven-game winning streak. The win improved his lifetime record against the Giants to 24-13. Only Felix Hernandez, with 26 wins against the Oakland Athletics, has more against a single opponent among active pitchers.

Kershaw also improved to 14-5 at San Francisco's Oracle Park. He is the winningest active pitcher among visitors at the Giants' home stadium. Kershaw pitched with a lead for all six innings after the Dodgers scored in the first on a walk to Betts, a single by Corey Seager and two infield outs, the second by Cody Bellinger.

Los Angeles busted the game open with a four-run fourth, again taking advantage of a leadoff walk from Giants starter Logan Webb (2-3). Joc Pederson increased the lead to 2-0 with a one-out RBI single, Austin Barnes made it 4-0 with a two-run double, and Seager capped the four-run explosion with an RBI single.

Betts' milestone hit, a ground-ball single to left, came in the sixth inning. A.J. Pollock completed the Dodgers' scoring in the seventh with a two-run homer, his sixth of the season.

Webb went 3 2/3 innings, and was charged with five runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out four. Seager, Barnes, Pollock and Cody Bellinger collected two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who saw a four-game winning streak end Tuesday when the Giants took the series opener 10-8 in 11 innings.

Donovan Solano, the hero of Tuesday's win with a walk-off home run, and Wilmer Flores had the San Francisco doubles. The Dodgers recalled infielder Gavin Lux after the game to be the 29th man on the roster for the nightcap.

--Field Level Media

