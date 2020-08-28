Tharanga Paranavitana retires from international cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced that Tharanga Paranavitana has decided to retire from international cricket. "Sri Lanka cricketer Tharanga Paranavitana has decided to retire from international cricket. He has officially informed his intention to Sri Lanka Cricket," SLC said in a statement.

The 38-year-old represented Sri Lanka in 32 Test matches, scoring 1,792 runs which include two tons and 11 half-centuries. Paranavitana played his last Test match in November 2012. (ANI)