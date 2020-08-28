Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-European Tour set for Cyprus double-header in rejigged schedule

The European Tour on Friday announced three more tournaments as part of their revamped 2020 schedule, including its first trip to Cyprus for two consecutive events. The 1 million euros ($1.19 million) event extends the Tour's second British swing of the 2020 season to four events. All the tournaments will be played without spectators.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:32 IST
Golf-European Tour set for Cyprus double-header in rejigged schedule

The European Tour on Friday announced three more tournaments as part of their revamped 2020 schedule, including its first trip to Cyprus for two consecutive events. Tour officials also confirmed the cancellation of this year's Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

The Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos will host the Cyprus Open from Oct. 29-Nov. 1, followed by the Cyprus Classic from Nov. 5-8. "The back-to-back tournaments... also continue the European Tour's strategy of staging consecutive tournaments in geographical clusters wherever possible to reduce the onus on international travel," the Tour said in a statement.

Also added is the Scottish Championship, which has been scheduled for Oct. 15-18 at Fairmont St Andrews. The 1 million euros ($1.19 million) event extends the Tour's second British swing of the 2020 season to four events.

All the tournaments will be played without spectators. The tour, which was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed on July 22 with a six-tournament British swing, with players adhering to strict health protocols.

($1 = 0.8410 euros)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four militants killed in encounter in J-K, one surrenders

Four militants, including a former police constable, were Friday killed in an encounter with security forces, while another surrendered, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The former Jammu and Kashmir police constable...

Future Enterprises postpones board meeting

Future Enterprises said it has postponed its board meeting scheduled for Friday due to non-completion of audit of its financial results.&#160; The meeting shall now be held on September 7, 2020, Future Enterprises said in a regulatory fil...

'I Have A Dream': New march on Washington marks fraught anniversary of King's speech

Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington on Friday to denounce racism and protest police brutality on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic I Have a Dream speech. I...

AIADMK will lead alliance, says TN CM Palaniswami, ahead of 2021 polls

AIADMK co- coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that his party will lead the alliance in any polls in the state and pointed out that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought under its leadership. Hours ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020