UP govt launches 'Major Dhyan Chand Vijaypath Yojana' to build roads to 19 int'l players houses

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday launched the Major Dhyan Chand Vijaypath Yojana under which 19 international players from the state will get road connectivity to their houses.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:56 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/Keshav Prasad Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday launched the Major Dhyan Chand Vijaypath Yojana under which 19 international players from the state will get road connectivity to their houses. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, former pacer Praveen Kumar, Piyush Chawla and Mohammad Kaif are among the 19 athletes who will be benefited from the scheme.

Union Minister VK Singh also attended the function through video-conferencing. Late Cabinet Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan will also have a road named after him. The initial list includes 19 players but later on, more players will be added to the scheme. (ANI)

