Left Menu
Development News Edition

Formula 1: Sakhir Grand Prix to take place on Bahrain's outer track

Formula 1 and Bahrain International Circuit on Friday announced that Sakhir Grand Prix, scheduled for December 4 to 6 later this year will take place on the circuit's 3.543 km outer track.

ANI | Englewood | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:41 IST
Formula 1: Sakhir Grand Prix to take place on Bahrain's outer track
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Formula 1 and Bahrain International Circuit on Friday announced that Sakhir Grand Prix, scheduled for December 4 to 6 later this year will take place on the circuit's 3.543 km outer track. Following a detailed analysis of the circuit's different track layouts, all of which have an FIA Grade 1 license, Formula 1 has concluded the outer circuit as the most suitable option for the second of Bahrain's doubleheader races.

The Grand Prix will be a full night race with both qualifying and the race taking place later in the evening compared to the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled on the usual 5.412 km international track layout. The track has contrasting characteristics compared to the international track layout and will have the highest number of race laps at 87 and be the 2nd shortest circuit in Formula 1. Formula 1 simulations predict qualifying lap times below 55 seconds and race laps below 60 seconds.

The Bahrain International Circuit, in collaboration with The Bahrain Motor Federation and the FIA, will be working over the coming weeks to ensure all elements of the track are prepared and tested according to current standards for an F1 race. Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsport, Formula 1 said: "We are excited to announce the outer circuit as the format for the Sakhir Grand Prix and want to thank our partners at the Bahrain International Circuit for their continued support. We assessed a number of options for the alternative circuit layout and concluded the outer circuit will provide the best alternative and will provide a new challenge for all the teams and entertain all our fans with high speeds and fast lap times."

Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit, said: "We thank Formula 1 for all their work in analysing options for our second race and it's a great testament to our venue that we will be able to hold what is likely to be very contrasting races on consecutive weekends. Our outer track has never been used for international competitive racing, so will be a new and exciting challenge for all participants." (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI may not extend moratorium on repayment of loans beyond Aug 31

The Reserve Bank is unlikely to extend the moratorium on repayment of bank loans beyond August 31 as an extension could impact the credit behaviour of borrowers without resolving the issues being faced by them following the outbreak of the ...

Astros' Alvarez has double knee surgery

Houston Astros outfielderdesignated hitter Yordan Alvarez will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees, the team announced Friday. Doctors repaired a slight tear of the patellar tendon in ...

One year will be wasted if medical, engineering exams not conducted on time: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday backed the governments decision saying that one year of students will be wasted if the entrance tests are not conducted on time. Speaking to reporters here, he said, NEET and JEE...

In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across numerous U.S. industries, particularly those that really on healthy crowds of people. Casinos in Nevada closed March 17. Unemployment in the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020