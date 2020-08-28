Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID strikes IPL: CSK seamer, multiple staff members test positive

An India T20 specialist is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai and causing upheaval ahead of the event starting September 19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:22 IST
COVID strikes IPL: CSK seamer, multiple staff members test positive

An India T20 specialist is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai and causing upheaval ahead of the event starting September 19. The franchise is yet to issue a formal statement but a league source told PTI that the number of positive cases could be between 10 and 12. "Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India in white-ball cricket, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The number could be as high as 12," the senior IPL source said on conditions of anonymity.

The development has forced the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side to extend the quarantine period till September 1. While there is panic in the BCCI's rank and file after this but it is understood that for the time being, there is no imminent threat to the league, shifted out of India this year due to the pandemic.

The scheduling convention followed in the IPL is two finalists of the previous year playing the inaugural game which would have been Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians this season. However, it's still not clear if CSK would be ready for the September 19 league opener. The source revealed that all COVID-19 positive results came during day 1, 3 and 6 of testing after the contingent's arrival in Dubai.

"As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management, an official's wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also COVID-19 positive. There are couple of net bowlers who have also tested positive," he said. According to the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), all those who test positive are mandated to go through an additional 14-day quarantine.

They can enter the bio-secure bubble only after returning negative in tests to be conducted after the extended isolation. It is understood that all the members of the jumbo contingent, who tested positive, are "largely asymptomatic". The biggest challenge will be tracing those who came in contact with these contingent members as it is understood that most of them contracted the virus in Chennai, where the team had a short training camp before heading to Dubai.

"If you see, they all had tested negative for COVID during the two RT-PCR tests conducted in Chennai ahead of their departure. Had they been positive, they wouldn't have been able to board the flight in the first place," the league source stated. It is understood those who have tested negative will be allowed to enter the bio-bubble. However, the IPL source believes that the likelihood of the team's camp starting on September 1 is slim.

"I don't think they can start the camp from September 1. It will take at least till September 5 before they can even think of resuming the camp," he said. In the BCCI corridors, there was bewilderment over the team's decision to have a camp in Chennai before boarding the flight to Dubai. Tamil Nadu has recorded more than 4 lakh cases so far.

"CSK practised three days in Chennai out of the five days. Was there any tangible gain achieved from that camp?" a BCCI official said. It remains to be seen what protocols will be followed for all those players who will be arriving late after the conclusion of the Caribbean Premier League and the England vs Australia limited-over series.

It couldn't be immediately confirmed whether the BCCI will be coming out with an official release on the issue confirming the name of the player and the staff members. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik had returned positive in tests conducted in India.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin slayings

A teenage vigilante charged with killing two people, who had been protesting the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge on Friday agreed to delay his extradition to Wisco...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Japan plans to secure enough coronavirus vaccines to inoculate its population four times over, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Commission was working on signing further contracts to secure vaccines.DEATHS AND INFECTI...

PM Modi to inaugurate Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University buildings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate college and administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University through remote video conference at 12.30 on Saturday. The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in...

Patrol: Tesla Autopilot driver was watching movie, crashed

A Tesla driver, whose car was on Autopilot mode, was watching a movie on his phone when he crashed into a sheriffs deputy car, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. A state trooper and a Nash County deputy on Wednesday were on the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020