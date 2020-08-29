Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros, A's walk off field in protest of shooting

The Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros were scheduled to play the opening game of a three-game series Friday night in Houston, but the game was postponed when both teams walked off the field before the first pitch. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 07:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 07:23 IST
Astros, A's walk off field in protest of shooting

The Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros were scheduled to play the opening game of a three-game series Friday night in Houston, but the game was postponed when both teams walked off the field before the first pitch. The teams lined the first- and third-base lines, as if it were Opening Day, with all the players wearing No. 42 like they do on Jackie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball. As silence filled the air in Minute Maid Park, the teams put No. 42 jerseys in the batters' boxes, and laid a "Black Lives Matter" T-shirt on home plate.

After a moment of silence, the two teams acknowledged each other, then walked off the field into their dugouts and on into the clubhouses. No immediate date for the makeup was announced. A's starting pitcher Chris Bassitt warmed up in the bullpen prior to the game, but Astros pitcher Lance McCullers did not.

Since Wednesday, when the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to play in an NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic as a response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., postponements have been blossomed throughout the NBA, WNBA, MLS, MLB and the NHL. The game will be made up on Saturday as the A's and Astros will now play a doubleheader. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Astros, A's walk off field in social-justice protest

The Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros were scheduled to play the opening game of a three-game series Friday night in Houston, but the game was postponed when both teams walked off the field before the first pitch. The teams lined up ...

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43. Boseman died at his h...

Australia's Victoria states posts lowest COVID-19 case rise in two months

Australias Victoria state on Saturday reported its lowest rise in new coronavirus cases in almost two months, but authorities warned there would be no rush to lift social distancing restrictions. The Victorian state capital of Melbourne is ...

What's next after Japan PM Abe quits? Potential successors?

The abrupt resignation of Japans longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, on Friday triggered an election in his Liberal Democratic Party LDP to replace him as its president, followed by a vote in parliament to elect a new prime minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020