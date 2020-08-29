Astros, A's walk off field in protest of shooting

The Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros were scheduled to play the opening game of a three-game series Friday night in Houston, but the game was postponed when both teams walked off the field before the first pitch. The teams lined the first- and third-base lines, as if it were Opening Day, with all the players wearing No. 42 like they do on Jackie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball. As silence filled the air in Minute Maid Park, the teams put No. 42 jerseys in the batters' boxes, and laid a "Black Lives Matter" T-shirt on home plate.

After a moment of silence, the two teams acknowledged each other, then walked off the field into their dugouts and on into the clubhouses. No immediate date for the makeup was announced. "The Houston Astros players, with support from the Oakland players, have decided to postpone tonight's game," the Astros said in a statement. "We support their decision to make a strong statement in support of the fight for racial equality. We are proud of our players' efforts to use their voices to drive necessary change. The Astros and A's will proudly celebrate Jackie Robinson Day tomorrow when play is resumed."

A's starting pitcher Chris Bassitt warmed up in the bullpen prior to the game, but Astros pitcher Lance McCullers did not. Since Wednesday, when the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to play in an NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic as a response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., postponements have been blossomed throughout the NBA, WNBA, MLS, MLB and the NHL.

The game will be made up on Saturday as the A's and Astros will now play a doubleheader. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. --Field Level Media