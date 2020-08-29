Left Menu
England's Ollie Pope ruled out for 4 months with dislocated shoulder

England cricketer Ollie Pope has been ruled out of action for up to four months after dislocating his left shoulder during the third Test against Pakistan on Monday.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-08-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 07:49 IST
England's Ollie Pope ruled out for 4 months with dislocated shoulder
England cricketer Ollie Pope. Image Credit: ANI

The right-handed batsman, who dislocated the same shoulder last year while playing for Surrey, had slid to save a boundary on the fourth day.

Pope, who scored just three runs in the first innings, had left the field in the second over of Pakistan's second innings. "Pope underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday and was reviewed by a Consultant on Thursday. The Surrey player will have surgery on the injured shoulder in the next couple of weeks and will commence a rehabilitation programme with the Surrey and England medical teams," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.

The right-handed batsman was England's top scorer in the first innings of the first Test against the Azhar Ali led side. He had scored 62 runs. England won the three-match Test series against Pakistan by 1-0. (ANI)

