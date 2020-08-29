Left Menu
National Basketball Association playoffs to resume today

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced that the NBA playoffs will resume on August 29.

NBA Logo . Image Credit: ANI

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced that the NBA playoffs will resume on August 29. In a joint statement released Friday (local time), the league and players said that they will work together to establish a social justice coalition and voting initiatives.

"The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches and governors, that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform," read the statement by NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID," it added.

The league will work with the players and the network partners of NBA and NBPA to "create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity", as per the statement. The NBA had earlier postponed the Game 5 of three different series after Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game to protest the Jacob Blake's shooting. (ANI)

