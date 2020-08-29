Left Menu
Phillies' Kingery belts walk-off homer in 11th to down Braves

Kingery's two-run shot to left off Mark Melancon (2-1) came with two strikes. Andrew McCutchen homered, singled and drove in two runs while Jean Segura added a two-run home run for the Phillies, who have won four in a row.

Scott Kingery hit a three-run walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Friday. Kingery's two-run shot to left off Mark Melancon (2-1) came with two strikes.

Andrew McCutchen homered, singled and drove in two runs while Jean Segura added a two-run home run for the Phillies, who have won four in a row. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler tossed 5 2/3 solid innings and allowed six hits and two runs, one earned. Wheeler recorded three strikeouts and one walk.

Blake Parker (2-0) earned the win in relief by pitching out of a jam in the 11th. Austin Riley homered and singled and Ender Inciarte added a homer for the Braves, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Freddie Freeman contributed a pair of hits for the Braves, who were 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Braves starter Robbie Erlin lasted only four innings and gave up four hits and four runs. Erlin struck out three and walked two.

The Phillies jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Roman Quinn walked with one out and McCutchen followed with a 422-foot homer to center field. The Braves cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth when Freeman doubled with one out and Marcell Ozuna also responded with a double.

In the fourth, J.T. Realmuto doubled off the fence in left and Segura came up and blasted a two-run homer to center for a 4-1 Phillies lead. Adam Duvall singled to open the fifth but left the game with a reported Achilles injury. Riley then grounded into a double play, the third of the game for the Braves.

Atlanta closed within 4-2 in the sixth when Didi Gregorius was charged with a throwing error, allowing Ronald Acuna Jr. to score from second. The Braves tied the game at 4 in the seventh when Inciarte and Riley connected on back-to-back home runs against Adam Morgan.

Realmuto grounded out with the bases loaded to end the 10th. --Field Level Media

