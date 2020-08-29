Left Menu
Padres roar back to top Rockies

France lined a two-out, three-run double down the left-field foul line to cap a four-run sixth inning after the Padres scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth to tie the game and two in the eighth after Colorado scored four unearned runs in the first against Padres right-handed starter and winner Zach Davies (5-2). The Padres had a season-high 19 hits.

Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer had four hits apiece, Ty France drove in four runs with three hits and Manny Machado had three hits while extending his hitting streak to 10 games Friday night as the visiting San Diego Padres overcame an early 4-0 deficit to defeat the Colorado Rockies 10-4 at Coors Field in Denver. France lined a two-out, three-run double down the left-field foul line to cap a four-run sixth inning after the Padres scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth to tie the game and two in the eighth after Colorado scored four unearned runs in the first against Padres right-handed starter and winner Zach Davies (5-2).

The Padres had a season-high 19 hits. Matt Kemp capped the Rockies' four-run opening inning with a three-run homer -- his third home run of the season, with all coming against the Padres.

But Kemp would never have come up had the first baseman Hosmer caught shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.'s relay throw on what would have been an inning-ending double play. Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado opened the rally with back-to-back, one-out singles. Charlie Blackmon then hit a grounder to Padre's second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who flipped to Tatis for the force on Arenado at second with the relay clearly beating Blackmon to first . . . only to have the ball go through Hosmer's glove. Story scored on the play and after Daniel Murphy drew a walk, Kemp homered.

Jorge Mateo drove in the Padres' first run. Hosmer and Myers had RBI doubles in the fifth ahead of France's game-tying single. Machado drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly after Tatis doubled with one out in the sixth and moved to third on a wild pitch by losing pitcher Jeff Hoffman (2-1). Singles by Hosmer and Myers and a walk drawn by Cronenworth set up France's bases-loaded double off Philip Diehl. Davies allowed the four unearned runs while giving up five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland gave up season-high totals of four runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

