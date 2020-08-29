Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reyes powers Indians to rout of host Cardinals

Reyes hit a leadoff double in the fifth inning to greet reliever Junior Fernandez, then Tyler Naquin hammered a two-run homer off the right field foul pole to make it 8-2. The Indians scored four more runs in the sixth.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:00 IST
Reyes powers Indians to rout of host Cardinals
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Franmil Reyes drove in five runs to power the visiting Cleveland Indians to a 14-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Friday night. Reyes hit a three-run homer, a two-run single and a double. The Indians pounded out 20 hits and drew seven walks in the blowout.

Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in four innings. He needed 84 pitches to get 12 outs. Cam Hill (1-0) relieved McKenzie for one inning and earned the victory. Adam Plutko pitched the last four innings to earn his first save.

Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3) suffered a disastrous start. Only 17 of the 41 pitches he threw were strikes. He retired just two batters and allowed four runs on two hits and issued four walks. That forced the pitching-strapped Cardinals to go to their bullpen in the first inning.

Jose Ramirez drew a one-out walk, moved up on Francisco Lindor's single, and scored on a throwing error to get the Indians started. Carlos Santana walked, then Reyes launched his homer to push the Indians' lead to 4-0.

Santana poked a two-run homer in the second inning to push Cleveland's lead to 6-0. The Cardinals cut the lead to 6-2 in their half of the inning when Tyler O'Neill drew a one-out walk and Dexter Fowler yanked a two-run homer. Reyes hit a leadoff double in the fifth inning to greet reliever Junior Fernandez, then Tyler Naquin hammered a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole to make it 8-2.

The Indians scored four more runs in the sixth. Reyes hit a two-run single to chase Fernandez. Roberto Perez hit an RBI single off Ricardo Sanchez and Delino DeShields followed with a run-scoring double to expand the lead to 12-2. Yu Chang's run-scoring groundout and Jordan Luplow's RBI single in the seventh made it 14-2.

The Cardinals turned to infielder Max Schrock to close out the ninth inning.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Seven terrorists neutralised, one surrendered in last 24 hours

Seven terrorists were killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces while one surrendered in last 24 hours. The encounters took place between security forces and terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama districts.Acting on a spe...

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons....

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

As more and more schools and businesses around the country get the OK to reopen, college towns are moving in the opposite direction because of too much partying and too many COVID-19 infections among students. With more than 300 students at...

Tennis-Djokovic, Pospisil look to form new players association

World number one Novak Djokovic is trying to form a new body to represent players and has resigned from his position as the president of the players council of the Association of Tennis Professionals, the New York Times said on Saturday. Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020