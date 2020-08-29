Left Menu
Two-week quarantine for Australia's Victoria, NSW cricketers before NZ series

Australian women's upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand will be played entirely at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Saturday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:37 IST
Cricket Australia logo. Image Credit: ANI

Australian women's upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand will be played entirely at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Saturday. The entire New Zealand squad, as well as Australian players from New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, will enter a quarantine lock-down period in Brisbane for 14 days before the start of series begins.

"There is so much to look forward to this summer and everyone across Australian Cricket has been working tirelessly to deliver a full and compelling summer of cricket," said CA's interim CEO, Nick Hockley in an official statement. "Fans in Queensland continually show how passionate they are about the women's game with numerous sell-out crowds at Allan Border Field in recent years, including during the 2017 Women's Ashes and last season's Women's Big Bash League Final," he added.

The series will kick off with the opening of T20I on September 26, followed by games on September 27 and 30. The ODIs are slated to be played on October 3, 5, and 7.

"Australian players from Victoria and New South Wales are expected to arrive in Brisbane on September 6 and will be followed by the New Zealand squad on September 9, subject to Australian Border Force travel authorisation," the CA said in a statement. The remainder of the Australian Women's Cricket Team will join their fellow squad members on arrival in Brisbane and following the quarantine period on September 20. (ANI)

