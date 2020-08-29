Women's hockey Captain Rani Rampal attends National Sports Awards ceremony in PPE kit

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal, who has been conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, on Saturday arrived at Bengaluru's Sports Authority of India wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kit as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19. Rani, Mariyappan T (Para-Athletics), and Manika Batra (Table Tennis) are among the five athletes, who were conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

"She is Rani Rampal, Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team. She is all ready with health safety measures to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award virtually from the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji today. #NationalSportsDay," Union Sports Minister Rijiju tweeted. 60 awardees attended the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020 via a virtual event on Saturday, August 29. The ceremony, which started at 11 am, is underway and the awards are being conferred by President of India Ram Nath Kovind in virtual mode.

There are 74 awards in seven categories. All health and safety protocols, in keeping with the guidelines of the Health Ministry, are being followed at all the venues where dignitaries and awardees are present. The awardees are attending the ceremony from various places across the country - Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Itanagar.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, President of the Indian Olympic Association Narendra Dhruv Batra, and several other dignitaries have attended the ceremony from Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. (ANI)