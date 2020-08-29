Left Menu
Two players among 13 COVID-19 cases in IPL contingent: BCCI

The release stated that a total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID-19 tests were carried out between August 20 and 28 across all participant groups in the UAE. These include players, support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel and ground transport staff.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 15:13 IST
The BCCI on Saturday revealed that two players are among a total of 13 who have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the IPL after it came to light that over a dozen members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent have been infected by the dreaded virus in Dubai. The two players who have tested positive include a white-ball T20 specialist seamer for India and a top-order India A batsman. the Board did not reveal any names. The tournament start September 19 and will be played across three cities in the UAE.

"Thirteen personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI press release stated. The release stated that a total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID-19 tests were carried out between August 20 and 28 across all participant groups in the UAE.

These include players, support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel and ground transport staff. "As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols, testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season," it further stated. All positive cases need to go through a 14-day quarantine period following which they will have to return two negative RT-PCR tests before being allowed inside the bio-bubble for the tournament.

