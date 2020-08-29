Left Menu
Development News Edition

Princepal positioned to do well in his professional career: NBA G-League president

Indian hoopster Princepal Singh, who recently became the first National Basketball Association Academy graduate to join the NBA G-League, is "positioned to do well" in his professional career, its president Shareef Abdur-Rahim has said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 16:42 IST
Princepal positioned to do well in his professional career: NBA G-League president
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian hoopster Princepal Singh, who recently became the first National Basketball Association Academy graduate to join the NBA G-League, is "positioned to do well" in his professional career, its president Shareef Abdur-Rahim has said. The 19-year old from Punjab will play for the G-League select team, a developmental side outside the NBA league's team structure. He had come through the NBA ACG Jump Programme, a national talent hunt initiative India.

"A regular G-League team will have its own priorities, while being part of the select team will allow us to take a more direct interest in Princepal's growth. He is positioned to do well in his professional career," Shareef said during an interaction recently. Troy Justice, vice-president and head of International Basketball Development at NBA, said Princepal had an incredible opportunity in front of him and had improved over the years at the NBA Academy.

"Princepal has an incredible opportunity in front of him and he is been working hard for three years in the NBA Academy programme and in the system. "Every year we have seen incredible growth, he has improved year on year not only in fundamental, skills, athleticism and strength. His ability as a basketball player to continue to get better is a great sign for his future," he added. He said the NBA Academy has helped Princepal become an all-round player.

"First of all, Princepal is 6 feet 10 inches. He has some incredible natural instincts and skills that you can't teach. He has got a high basketball IQ, he has got athleticism. The coaching staff has done an incredible job of really helping him grow as a player," he said. As to what the future holds for Princepal, Shareef said like the other elite prospects in the select team, the Indian will also get an opportunity to get into the NBA draft.

"So these players sign a one-year contract and then from there, they decide on what's next for them and what they want to do. "In many cases, they'll prepare and make their announcement for the NBA Draft," he added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tibetans and Uyghurs hold anti-China protest outside UN office in London

Members of the Tibetan and Uyghur community in UK oragnised a Black Day protest outside the United Nations office in London to mark the ninth anniversary of heinous crimes against humanity in Tibet and East Turkistan by Chen Quanguo, curren...

Tibetans and Uyghurs hold anti-China protest outside UN office in London

Members of the Tibetan and Uyghur community in UK oragnised a Black Day protest outside the United Nations office in London to mark the ninth anniversary of heinous crimes against humanity in Tibet and East Turkistan by Chen Quanguo, curren...

Sunny Leone's quirky tweet after her name top in Kolkata college's merit list

Taking everyone by surprise, Bollywood actor Sunny Leones name was seen on the top of the merit list for an undergraduate course at a Kolkata college on Thursday. Her name flashed right at the top in the first list for admission to BA in En...

Death toll due to flash floods in Afghanistan's Parwan rises to 116

The death toll due to the flash floods in Parwan rose to 116 on Saturday, said provincial governors spokesperson Wahida Shahkar. The spokesperson informed that 130 people have been wounded in the floods that occurred in the city of Charikar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020