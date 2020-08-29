Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020: 13 personnel, including 2 players test positive for COVID-19, confirms BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:28 IST
IPL 2020: 13 personnel, including 2 players test positive for COVID-19, confirms BCCI
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board has not specified as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff has also not been revealed yet.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI said in an official release. The board has also put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 season, which is scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE.

Upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have to follow a mandatory testing and quarantine programme. "Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20- 28 across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include players, support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel, and ground transport staff," the BCCI said in a release.

As per the IPL 2020, health and safety protocols testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 season. The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

All eight IPL franchises have reached UAE for taking part in the upcoming tournament. All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates. The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sports apparel major Puma releases rare Dhyan Chand photos

Sports apparel major Puma on Saturday released some rare photographs of Major Dhyan Chand from the 1936 Berlin Olympics to commemorate his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the National Sports DayThe countrys leading sports personali...

ED freezes 4 bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 cr after raids on firms running Chinese betting apps

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen four HSBC bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 crore after it raided multiple premises of companies involved in running online Chinese betting apps, according to an official statement. It said the searche...

Pradhan, Nishank lay foundation stones of new facilities at Odisha university

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday laid down the foundation for new projects at Central University of Odisha CUO in Koraput town of the state, an official statement sai...

Anupam Kher congratulates players on National Sports Day

Sending out a message of appreciation to all the sportspersons, actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a childhood memory associated with National Sports Day and extended his greetings to mark the occasion. Aaj nationalsportsday hain.un sabhe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020