Cardinals place LHP Sanchez (elbow) on 10-day IL

The Cardinals also optioned right-handers Junior Fernandez and Daniel Ponce de Leon and infielder Max Schrock to the team's alternate training site in Springfield, Mo. Ponce de Leon (0-3) started Friday's game, but left with two outs in the first inning after giving up four walks and four runs.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:54 IST
Sanchez, 23, threw 53 pitches in two innings of relief in Friday night's 14-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He gave up two runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout. Image Credit: Twitter(@Cardinals)

The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-hander Ricardo Sanchez on the 10-day injured list Saturday with elbow pain. Sanchez, 23, threw 53 pitches in two innings of relief in Friday night's 14-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He gave up two runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Since making his big-league debut on Aug. 17, Sanchez has no decisions and a 6.75 ERA in three relief appearances. The Cardinals also optioned right-handers Junior Fernandez and Daniel Ponce de Leon and infielder Max Schrock to the team's alternate training site in Springfield, Mo.

Ponce de Leon (0-3) started Friday's game but left with two outs in the first inning after giving up four walks and four runs. The team recalled four players from Springfield: first baseman John Nogowski, left-hander Rob Kaminsky and right-handers Seth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger.

--Field Level Media

