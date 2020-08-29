Dolphins trade LB McMillan to Raiders

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:50 IST
The Dolphins will receive the Raiders' fourth-round pick in 2021 in return. Image Credit: Flickr

The Miami Dolphins have traded linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a fifth-round pick in 2021 to the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami coach Brian Flores confirmed after the team's scrimmage on Saturday. The Dolphins will receive the Raiders' fourth-round pick in 2021 in return.

McMillan, 24, was a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2017. He is due to make $1.1 million this season and then will become a free agent. After a preseason ACL tear wiped out his 2017 rookie campaign, McMillan debuted with 105 tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 starts in 2018. His numbers slipped to 72 tackles in 13 games last season.

The Dolphins added linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill in the offseason. --Field Level Media

