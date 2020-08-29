Astros active Diaz from injured list

The Houston Astros activated infielder/outfielder Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Diaz strained a groin muscle in Houston's season opener on July 24 and has been sidelined for the past five weeks.

The 30-year-old Diaz batted .271 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 69 games last season for the Astros. He was 1-for-2 this season before suffering the injury. The versatile Diaz could see some time at third base with Alex Bregman (hamstring) currently on the injured list.

Manager Dusty Baker said he will be cautious with Diaz due to the player's injury history. "I wish I had a couple of Diazes," Baker told reporters prior to Saturday's doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics. "But I'm also careful not to overplay him because of his history of injuries and we can't afford to lose him again."

Houston also recalled right-hander Luis Garcia and optioned infielder Taylor Jones and right-hander Chase De Jong to the alternate training site. The Astros immediately recalled Jones to be the 29th player in Saturday's doubleheader. The 26-year-old Jones is batting .190 with a homer and three RBIs in seven games for Houston.

De Jong, 26, gave up two runs and hits in two-thirds of an inning in his lone appearance with the Astros. The 23-year-old Garcia hasn't pitched in a major league game. --Field Level Media