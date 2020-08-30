Franco helps Royals outslug White Sox

Left Menu
Maikel Franco belted a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals added three solo blasts en route to a 9-6 victory over the host Chicago White Sox on Saturday. McBroom tied the score in the seventh inning with his third pinch-hit home run of the season, a 405-foot shot to left field.

Maikel Franco belted a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals added three solo blasts en route to a 9-6 victory over the host Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Alex Gordon, Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan McBroom had the solo home runs for Kansas City, which scored its last six runs with two outs in an inning.

Jake Newberry (1-0) got the win with a scoreless sixth inning after the Royals put five runs on the board in top of the seventh. Jesse Hahn picked up his first career save after striking out a pair of batters. Zack Burdi (0-1) sustained his first career loss after allowing five runs in one-third of an inning.

The White Sox set a franchise record with 52 home runs in the month, surpassing the 51 in July 2003 and August 2001. They lead the American League with 63 home runs in 2020. Gordon's fourth home run, and second off Dylan Cease this season, came in the second inning.

The White Sox tied it up in the third. Luis Robert led off with a single and scored when Nick Madrigal fought off an inside pitch for an RBI single. The White Sox then loaded the bases with one out, but Brady Singer struck out Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu. Edwin Encarnacion put the White Sox up 3-1 in the fourth with a two-run homer.

O'Hearn drew the Royals within a run with a 433-foot home run to dead center field in the sixth inning off Jimmy Cordero. McBroom tied the score in the seventh inning with his third pinch-hit home run of the season, a 405-foot shot to left field. McBroom set a Royals record for pinch-hit home runs in a season and in a career.

Later in the seventh, O'Hearn drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single. Franco then gave the Royals a cushion with his blast. Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler had back-to-back RBI doubles in the eighth for Kansas City.

Chicago scored three in the ninth off Ian Kennedy, before the pitcher left with an apparent leg injury and was replaced by Hahn. --Field Level Media

