Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres acquire RHP Rosenthal from Royals

The San Diego Padres acquired former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals, the teams announced on Saturday. The left-hander has four saves and a 0.00 ERA in 10 appearances and has allowed just one hit in nine innings. Olivares batted .176 with 14 strikeouts in 34 at-bats for the Padres this season.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 05:56 IST
Padres acquire RHP Rosenthal from Royals

The San Diego Padres acquired former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals, the teams announced on Saturday. The Padres sent minor league outfielder Edward Olivares to the Royals, and also will send a player to be named.

Rosenthal, 30, has posted a 3.29 ERA with seven saves in as many save opportunities for the Royals this season. The right-hander has no decisions in 14 appearances and has struck out 21 and walked seven in 13 2/3 innings. He sports an 11-25 record with 128 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 364 career appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-17), Detroit Tigers (2019), Washington Nationals (2019) and Royals.

Rosenthal saved 45 games for the Cardinals in 2014 and followed up with a career-high 48 the following season when he was an All-Star for the lone time. "We're excited to have him," Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters prior to Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. "Lot of history, of experience at the back end of bullpens and closing games. He's been having a great year in Kansas City. We're excited to get his addition to our group."

Rosenthal would bolster a San Diego bullpen that has seen Kirby Yates, Drew Pomeranz, Jose Castillo and Trey Wingenter land on the injured list. Pomeranz (shoulder) was activated prior to Saturday's game. The left-hander has four saves and a 0.00 ERA in 10 appearances and has allowed just one hit in nine innings.

Olivares batted .176 with 14 strikeouts in 34 at-bats for the Padres this season. He had one homer and three RBIs in 13 games. Royals general manager Dayton Moore said the move shouldn't be construed as a sign that the club (12-20) is giving up on making the playoffs this season.

"By no means are we giving up hope," Moore told reporters. "I believe and everyone believes we have enough talent to make things interesting in the last month." The Padres also placed left-hander Adrian Morejon (undisclosed) on the injured list. Morejon (0-0, 5.79 ERA) was slated to start Saturday's game and was replaced by right-hander Michel Baez (0-0, 11.57 ERA).

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea marks 17th day of triple-digit coronavirus cases with dining curbs

South Korea reported its 17th day of triple-digit rises in coronavirus infections on Sunday, as restrictions on onsite dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the densely populated Seoul area take effect. There were 299 new infections a...

Biden, aiming at Trump, says he won't use military as 'prop'

Joe Biden said on Saturday that as president, he would never use the military as a prop or private militia and accused President Donald Trump of employing U.S. forces to settle personal vendettas and violate citizens rights. The Democratic ...

Trump accuses Congress members of leaking classified information from security briefings

Washington DC USA, Aug 30 ANISputnik US President Donald Trump says Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has decided to stop briefings on election security issues for Congress because somebody, possibly House Intelligence Commit...

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia groups page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says. The page for the Ken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020