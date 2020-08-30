Padres acquire RHP Rosenthal from Royals

The San Diego Padres acquired former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals, the teams announced on Saturday. The Padres sent minor league outfielder Edward Olivares to the Royals, and also will send a player to be named.

Rosenthal, 30, has posted a 3.29 ERA with seven saves in as many save opportunities for the Royals this season. The right-hander has no decisions in 14 appearances and has struck out 21 and walked seven in 13 2/3 innings. He sports an 11-25 record with 128 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 364 career appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-17), Detroit Tigers (2019), Washington Nationals (2019) and Royals.

Rosenthal saved 45 games for the Cardinals in 2014 and followed up with a career-high 48 the following season when he was an All-Star for the lone time. "We're excited to have him," Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters prior to Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. "Lot of history, of experience at the back end of bullpens and closing games. He's been having a great year in Kansas City. We're excited to get his addition to our group."

Rosenthal would bolster a San Diego bullpen that has seen Kirby Yates, Drew Pomeranz, Jose Castillo and Trey Wingenter land on the injured list. Pomeranz (shoulder) was activated prior to Saturday's game. The left-hander has four saves and a 0.00 ERA in 10 appearances and has allowed just one hit in nine innings.

Olivares batted .176 with 14 strikeouts in 34 at-bats for the Padres this season. He had one homer and three RBIs in 13 games. Royals general manager Dayton Moore said the move shouldn't be construed as a sign that the club (12-20) is giving up on making the playoffs this season.

"By no means are we giving up hope," Moore told reporters. "I believe and everyone believes we have enough talent to make things interesting in the last month." The Padres also placed left-hander Adrian Morejon (undisclosed) on the injured list. Morejon (0-0, 5.79 ERA) was slated to start Saturday's game and was replaced by right-hander Michel Baez (0-0, 11.57 ERA).

