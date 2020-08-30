Left Menu
Phils top Braves, get to .500 on Hoskins' big day

Through the first five innings, the Braves managed only two hits against Eflin -- singles by Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley. In the fifth, Hoskins blasted a three-run homer to left-center for a 4-0 advantage.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 06:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 06:02 IST
Rhys Hoskins singled, doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Saturday. Andrew McCutchen contributed two hits and two runs for the Phillies, who won their fifth in a row and evened their record at 14-14.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin tossed seven solid innings before a 38-minute rain delay halted action with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Eflin (2-1) gave up four hits and one run, struck out eight and walked none. Brandon Workman gave up a walk and a single yet worked a scoreless ninth and earned his third save in four opportunities since being acquired by the Phillies.

Johan Camargo hit a solo home run for the Braves, who dropped their second straight. Braves starter Josh Tomlin lasted only 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and four runs, three earned. Tomlin (1-2) walked two and struck out one.

The Phillies took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning when Bryce Harper lofted a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring McCutchen. Through the first five innings, the Braves managed only two hits against Eflin -- singles by Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley.

In the fifth, Hoskins blasted a three-run homer to left-center for a 4-0 advantage. It was Hoskins' first home run at Citizens Bank Park this season and his fourth overall. Camargo launched a mammoth 442-foot solo homer to right with one out in the sixth to close the Braves within 4-1.

Nick Markakis doubled with two outs in the seventh, but Riley grounded out to Didi Gregorius at shortstop to end the threat. After the rain delay, Harper ripped a line drive into the gap in right-center, but Ronald Acuna Jr. made a spectacular diving catch to end the inning.

In the ninth, Workman opened by striking out Acuna. Swanson then walked on four pitches and Freddie Freeman followed with a single to left to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight. Marcell Ozuna flied out to center and Markakis lined out to a sprawling Hoskins to end the game. --Field Level Media

