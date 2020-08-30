Left Menu
Rays record second consecutive shutout over Marlins

Diaz had an RBI single in the sixth inning on Saturday, one night after doing the same thing in the eighth inning. Five Rays pitchers combined on Saturday's shutout, including rookie left-hander Josh Fleming (2-0), who made his second major league start.

Rays record second consecutive shutout over Marlins

Yandy Diaz had the go-ahead RBI for the second consecutive game and Tampa Bay Rays pitchers continued to dominate, defeating the host Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday night. Joey Wendle also starred for Tampa Bay, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of doubles.

In Tampa Bay's past 36 innings at Marlins Park, the Rays have allowed zero runs. The Rays, who lead the American League East, are on a 17-3 run.

Five Rays pitchers combined on Saturday's shutout, including rookie left-hander Josh Fleming (2-0), who made his second major league start. Fleming allowed just three hits and no walks in 5.1 innings, striking out six and lowering his ERA to 1.74. The Rays then got scoreless relief pitching from Ryan Thompson, Edgar Garcia, Aaron Loup and John Curtiss.

Miami, which has lost three straight games, managed just three hits. Only Miguel Rojas, who doubled, had an extra-base hit. The Marlins haven't scored since Wednesday, a span of 17 innings. Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez (3-2) took the loss despite producing a quality start. He allowed six hits, no walks and two runs in seven innings, striking out five. He has allowed two earned runs or less in all six of his 2020 starts.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring in the sixth. Michael Perez stroked an opposite-field single to left and advanced to third when Austin Meadows pulled a double that one-hopped the wall in right. With two outs, Perez scored when Diaz reached on a two-out infield single to third base. Rojas, the only Marlins batter to reach past first base in this game, doubled in the bottom of the sixth and got to third on a balk before being stranded.

The Rays extended their lead to 2-0 in the seventh. Wendle went the other way and found the gap in left-center, making it a double when his drive one-hopped the fence. With two outs, Wendle scored on Kevin Kiermaier's single to center. With two outs and none on in the eighth, the Rays mounted a rally that was capped by Wendle's ground-rule double to right-center, closing the scoring.

