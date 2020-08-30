Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Lightning put Bruins on verge of elimination

Goalie Carter Hart recorded 26 saves. Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 Robin Lehner made 31 saves to record his second shutout in three games and Vegas Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series against Vancouver in Edmonton. Alex Tuch and Zach Whitecloud netted first-period goals, while Mark Stone added the insurance marker early in the third period for the Golden Knights, who have claimed shutout victories in both wins in this series.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 11:27 IST
NHL roundup: Lightning put Bruins on verge of elimination
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TBLightning )

Ondrej Palat scored two goals to lead Tampa Bay to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Toronto, putting the Lightning on the cusp of reaching the next round in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nikita Kucherov collected a pair of assists and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning, who lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.

The Bruins, outscored 10-2 in the last two games, were guilty of surrendering a couple of prime scoring chances early and paid the price when Palat opened the scoring -- the third straight game in which the Lightning forward has scored. After falling behind 3-0 by the end of two periods, the Bruins, the reigning Presidents' Trophy winners for the best regular-season record, got on the board thanks to Jake DeBrusk's power-play goal at 7:04 of the third. But that was close as they could get.

Islanders 3, Flyers 1 Leo Komarov scored the tie-breaking goal in the final seconds of the second period for New York in a win over Philadelphia in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series in Toronto. The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series two games to one.

The Islanders scored the final three goals of the game. Matt Martin scored the game-tying goal earlier in the second and Anders Lee added an insurance goal in the third. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves. Tyler Pitlick scored in the first for the Flyers. Goalie Carter Hart recorded 26 saves.

Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 Robin Lehner made 31 saves to record his second shutout in three games and Vegas Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series against Vancouver in Edmonton.

Alex Tuch and Zach Whitecloud netted first-period goals, while Mark Stone added the insurance marker early in the third period for the Golden Knights, who have claimed shutout victories in both wins in this series. Lehner didn't have his busiest night, but he was key during the first period, especially midway through the frame by making big saves on Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson during a Vancouver five-on-three power play. The Canucks controlled the shot clock in the first period but it was the Golden Knights who did all the scoring, thanks to goals 83 seconds apart by Tuch and Whitecloud.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Asteroid over 22 metres in diameter to pass by Earth on Sept 1: NASA

Washington US, Aug 30 ANIXinhua An asteroid with diameters between 22 and 49 metres will shoot pass Earth in a distance closer than Earth from the Moon on September 1, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA. Wil...

Nick Robinson to star opposite Margaret Qualley in Netflix series 'Maid'

Love, Simon star Nick Robinson has been cast as the male lead in Netflixs upcoming dramedy series Maid, fronted by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout Margaret Qualley. The project reunites Robinson and Qualley after Rashid Johnsons HBO ...

GAIL looks at petchem, renewables for growth

State-owned GAIL India Ltd is eyeing expansion in petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation, its chairman Manoj Jain has said. The nations larges...

Katie Dippold to pen new 'Haunted Mansion' movie for Disney

Ghostbusters writer Katie Dippold has been tapped to write a new Haunted Mansion live-action movie for Disney. The forthcoming flick will be based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park ride, cited Variety.Moreover, it will be produced by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020