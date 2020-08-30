Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tottenham Hotspur sign Wolves defender Matt Doherty on four-year deal

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Wolves defender Matt Doherty on a four-year deal on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 17:31 IST
Tottenham Hotspur sign Wolves defender Matt Doherty on four-year deal
Defender Matt Doherty (Photo/Tottenham Hotspur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Wolves defender Matt Doherty on a four-year deal on Sunday. The 28-year-old initially moved to Wolves from League of Ireland side Bohemians in July, 2010. He has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the Molineux side in all competitions and was part of two promotions as the team climbed from League One to the Premier League, as well as qualifying for the Europa League in their first season back in the top flight.

"I'm very proud to be joining such a big club. With the size of the club, the training ground, the fact that we've got the best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world from what I've seen - and the manager... once I knew there was interest it was a no-brainer for me to get myself down to London," the defender told club's official website. Doherty has missed just seven league matches in the last four seasons. He has featured in 95 games in all competitions since Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018, contributing 15 goals and 15 assists in that time.

Born in Dublin, Doherty has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-19 and Under-21 levels and won the first of nine senior caps in 2018. He will now join up with his national team ahead of their UEFA Nations League games away to Bulgaria and at home to Finland next week before returning to Hotspur Way to train with the rest of the squad ahead of our opening match of the season against Everton. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Record over 10.5 cr COVID-19 tests in a day takes India's total tests past 4.14 cr

With a record over 10.5 lakh tests conducted in a day for detection of COVID-19, the number of such tests performed in the country has crossed 4.14 crore, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The exponential jump in the testing capacit...

Egypt detains second suspect in alleged rape case, three more held in Lebanon

Egyptian public prosecutors have ordered the detention of a second man suspected of being involved in an alleged gang rape at a luxury hotel in Cairo in 2014 pending investigations, they said in a statement on Sunday. Police arrested the ma...

Remembering the journey from Sonu to Suresh Raina

Military officer Trilokchand Rainas mastery at making bombs in an ordnance factory was only getting him a measly salary of rupees ten thousand a month. Not enough to give wings to his son Sureshs cricketing dreams. But, more than two decade...

Messi contract is valid, says La Liga, after he fails to attend medical

La Liga on Sunday released a statement saying Lionel Messis Barcelona contract was still valid, days after his shock announcement that he wants to leave the club and hours after he failed to attend a pre-season medical on Sunday.The ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020