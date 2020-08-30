Tottenham Hotspur sign Wolves defender Matt Doherty on four-year deal

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Wolves defender Matt Doherty on a four-year deal on Sunday. The 28-year-old initially moved to Wolves from League of Ireland side Bohemians in July, 2010. He has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the Molineux side in all competitions and was part of two promotions as the team climbed from League One to the Premier League, as well as qualifying for the Europa League in their first season back in the top flight.

"I'm very proud to be joining such a big club. With the size of the club, the training ground, the fact that we've got the best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world from what I've seen - and the manager... once I knew there was interest it was a no-brainer for me to get myself down to London," the defender told club's official website. Doherty has missed just seven league matches in the last four seasons. He has featured in 95 games in all competitions since Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018, contributing 15 goals and 15 assists in that time.

Born in Dublin, Doherty has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-19 and Under-21 levels and won the first of nine senior caps in 2018. He will now join up with his national team ahead of their UEFA Nations League games away to Bulgaria and at home to Finland next week before returning to Hotspur Way to train with the rest of the squad ahead of our opening match of the season against Everton. (ANI)