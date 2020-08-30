Left Menu
When you smile, whole world stops and stares for a while: Jadeja on Dhoni

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday shared an all smile picture of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said "when you smile, whole world stops and stares for a while".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:48 IST
Former India skipper MS Dhoni, Murali Vijay and Ravindra Jadeja (Photo/Ravindra Jadeja Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday shared an all smile picture of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said "when you smile, whole world stops and stares for a while". Jadeja and Dhoni are with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad at Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition which will be played in the UAE.

Taking to Twitter Jadeja shared a picture and captioned the post, "And when you smile. The whole world stops and stares for a while. 'Cause, you're amazing. Just the way you are. @mahi7781" The Super Kings landed in Dubai on August 21 after having the six-day long conditioning camp between August 15 and 20 in Chennai which focused on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. All eight IPL franchises have reached the UAE for taking part in the upcoming tournament.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. On August 15, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. He played his last game against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

Dhoni is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa. He is the olny caption to win all the ICC tournamanets (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy). (ANI)

