Braves acquire lefty Milone from Orioles

The Atlanta Braves acquired left-handed starting pitcher Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in exchange for two players to be named later. The Braves designated veteran infielder Matt Adams for assignment in a corresponding move.

Milone, 33, started six games for the Orioles this season, posting a 1-4 record with a 3.99 ERA in 29 1/3 innings. On the season, he has 31 strikeouts and four walks. Milone made his major-league debut with the Washington Nationals in 2011. He also pitched for Oakland (2012-14), Minnesota (2014-16), Milwaukee (2017), New York-Mets (2017), Washington (2018), and Seattle (2019).

He has a 51-51 for his career, with a 4.45 ERA in 180 games (142 starts). Milone will fill a need for the Braves, who have lost Mike Siroka to a season-ending Achilles injury. Free-agent acquisition Cole Hamels has yet to appear for the Braves as he recovers from a triceps injury.

Adams, who turns 32 on Monday, slugged 20 home runs for the World Series-champion Washington Nationals in 2019. This season, however, he was hitting just .184 with two homers and nine RBIs in 16 games.