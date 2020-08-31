Signing on: Scully, 92, joins social media

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who retired after the 2016 season, is jumping back into media. Social media.

The 92-year-old Hall of Fame broadcaster is launching Twitter and Instagram sites on Wednesday (both @TheVinScully). A Facebook account and website (www.dodgersvinscully.com) will come later, USA Today reported. It will be his first venture into social media.

"I was a fan before I was a broadcaster, and I want to see and hear and engage with people," he told USA Today. That's contact Scully is lacking now. He is confined to his Los Angeles-area home after taking a fall in April that sent him to the hospital for five days.

The newspaper said former agent Dennis Gilbert is helping him in the effort. "It's a great way for Vin to reconnect to his fans," Gilbert said. "It will be a virtual Vin Scully museum."

The social media sites are set to include snippets from his 67 years of calling Dodgers games, including Henry Aaron's 715th career home run. --Field Level Media