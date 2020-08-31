Left Menu
Signing on: Scully, 92, joins social media

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who retired after the 2016 season, is jumping back into media. It will be his first venture into social media. "I was a fan before I was a broadcaster, and I want to see and hear and engage with people," he told USA Today.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 01:26 IST
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who retired after the 2016 season, is jumping back into media. Social media.

The 92-year-old Hall of Fame broadcaster is launching Twitter and Instagram sites on Wednesday (both @TheVinScully). A Facebook account and website (www.dodgersvinscully.com) will come later, USA Today reported. It will be his first venture into social media.

"I was a fan before I was a broadcaster, and I want to see and hear and engage with people," he told USA Today. That's contact Scully is lacking now. He is confined to his Los Angeles-area home after taking a fall in April that sent him to the hospital for five days.

The newspaper said former agent Dennis Gilbert is helping him in the effort. "It's a great way for Vin to reconnect to his fans," Gilbert said. "It will be a virtual Vin Scully museum."

The social media sites are set to include snippets from his 67 years of calling Dodgers games, including Henry Aaron's 715th career home run. --Field Level Media

