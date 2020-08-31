Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles WR Reagor injures shoulder; Wentz day-to-day

Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver Jalen Reagor sustained an apparent shoulder injury during Sunday's practice. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the "team doesn't believe it is serious, but doesn't know for sure." Reagor, 21, led TCU in receptions (43) and yards (611) and caught five touchdowns in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 02:00 IST
Eagles WR Reagor injures shoulder; Wentz day-to-day
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver Jalen Reagor sustained an apparent shoulder injury during Sunday's practice. Reagor, the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was injured after making a tackle on an interception.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz was not responsible for the interception, as he sat out Sunday's practice with a lower-body injury. The team said he is day-to-day. Reagor underwent an MRI exam and reportedly won't need surgery, but is expected to miss "about four weeks," according to Geoff Mosher of insidethebirds.com.

Reagor's status, however, will be determined after he undergoes an MRI. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the "team doesn't believe it is serious, but doesn't know for sure." Reagor, 21, led TCU in receptions (43) and yards (611) and caught five touchdowns in 2019. In three seasons with the Horned Frogs, he recorded 148 catches for 2,248 yards and 22 receiving TDs.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

A digital dance-off spreads from Argentina to the world

With theaters closed around the world, three South American dancers have created a digital dance-off for aspiring twirlers, with Instagram the new stage where competitors from Argentina and Brazil to Israel and Italy post clips of their mov...

Lebanese president calls for creation of secular state

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Sunday for the formation of a secular state in Lebanon to rescue the country from confessionalism, the National News Agency reported. There is a need to develop, modify, and change the system...call ...

Mapping environmental crime seen as key to slowing Amazon forest losses

A share of the cattle supplied to Brazils markets are fattened on illegally deforested Amazon land. To conceal that fact from buyers, the animals often are passed through many hands and holdings before being sold, Brazilian researchers said...

Soccer-Attacking riches underpin Lyon's Champions League dominance

The loss of two key strikers would end the hopes of many teams, but with their vast array of attacking talent Olympique Lyonnais still managed to beat Wolfsburg and win a record fifth consecutive Champions League title on Sunday. The French...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020