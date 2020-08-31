Dalbec and Devers power Red Sox over Nationals

Bobby Dalbec wasted little time introducing himself to the Fenway faithful. The rookie first baseman socked a two-run homer in his major league debut Sunday afternoon and the Red Sox rolled to a 9-5 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals.

Summoned to Boston after the morning trade of Mitch Moreland, Dalbec sparked a three-run rally in the third. The 25-year-old infielder made his first career hit a memorable one, ripping an opposite field shot into the grandstand off reliever Javy Guerra to put the Red Sox ahead 8-2. Washington starter Austin Voth (0-4) surrendered five runs on six hits in just two innings of work.

Xander Bogaerts got the Boston offense in motion by drilling a two-run homer during a three-run first, his second home run in as many days and his eighth of the season. Rafael Devers made it 5-0 when he connected off Voth with the first of his two home runs in the second inning. Devers finished 4-for-4 on the day with three runs and three RBIs.

Boston starter Zack Godley struggled, allowing eight hits and five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings before exiting with an 8-5 lead. Washington hit a pair of home runs off Godley, solo shots by Josh Harrison in the fourth and Eric Thames in the fifth.

Boston's bullpen held the Nationals at arm's length the rest of the way. Jake Osich (1-1) picked up the win, with Austin Brice closing the door in the ninth. Kevin Plawecki enjoyed a big afternoon for Boston, lacing a clutch RBI single in the first and an RBI double in the fourth.

Washington's Trea Turner continued his torrid hitting, lacing a pair of singles in his first two at-bats. He finished 11-for-15 in the series, raising his season average to .360. A veteran first baseman and member of the 2018 Red Sox World Series championship, Moreland was dealt to the San Diego Padres before the game in exchange for minor league prospects Hudson Potts and Jeisson Rosario. The Sox also released Marco Hernandez.