Robert gives White Sox another walk-off winner

Luis Robert hit a three-run, walk-off home run as the Chicago White Sox defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 5-2 in 10 innings on Sunday. It was the second walk-off home run in the three-game series for the White Sox, who lead the American League with 64 home runs. Yasmani Grandal broke a 5-5 tie in the ninth on Friday night with a solo shot.

With a runner on second to start the bottom of the 10th, Tyler Zuber intentionally walked Jose Abreu putting two runners on with no outs. Zuber (1-2) struck out James McCann before Robert ended the game with his homer, on a first-pitch slider. Matt Foster (3-0) got the win. He struck out Hunter Dozier, the only batter he faced, to end the top of the 10th.

The Royals are 3-31 in their last 34 "rubber games," -- games that could win a series -- dating back to May 30, 2018. Kansas City has one just one, of 12, series in 2020, and it has lost each of its road series. Both starters pitched well, but neither factored in the decision. Chicago's Dane Dunning went five hitless innings in his second career start. The only batter to reach safely was Maikel Franco, who walked in the second inning. Dunning struck out seven for the second consecutive start, and has 14 strikeouts in his first 9 1/3 career innings.

The Royals' Kris Bubic had his best start of his brief career. He gave up two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out a caree- high eight. The Royals have not won any of Bubic's six career starts. The White Sox scored a run in the second when Nick Madrigal hit an RBI single, driving in McCann.

In the third, Chicago strung together three straight hits, including a single by Abreu that extended his hitting streak to 13 games. McCann drove in the run with a double. The Royals, who could find no offense against Dunning, got a run three batters into the sixth on an RBI single by Whit Merrifield. He drove in Cam Gallagher, whose double was the Royals' first hit of the game.

The Royals tied it in the eighth on a solo home run by Merrifield off Steve Cishek, getting Bubic off the hook. --Field Level Media