Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres pound Rockies with five homers, 17 hits

Eric Hosmer gave the Padres all the runs they would need with a three-run homer in the first off Rockies starter Ryan Castellani. Trent Grisham opened the game with a single and moved to second when Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 04:02 IST
Padres pound Rockies with five homers, 17 hits

Right-hander Chris Paddack held Colorado to two unearned runs over six innings and five Padres homered Sunday afternoon as visiting San Diego defeated the Rockies 13-2 at Coors Field to take a 2-1 edge in a four-game series. Eric Hosmer gave the Padres all the runs they would need with a three-run homer in the first off Rockies starter Ryan Castellani.

Trent Grisham opened the game with a single and moved to second when Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch. Hosmer connected for his seventh homer of the season -- a 435-foot drive to right-center -- after Castellani struck out Manny Machado. Castellani (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings.

Austin Hedges drew a walk to open the second and scored on Grisham's triple. The center fielder then scored on Tatis' single. Hedges drove home the Padres' sixth run with a sacrifice fly. After the Rockies scored two in the bottom of the sixth, Padres rookie Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the seventh as part of his three-hit game.

Jurickson Profar and Grisham hit solo homers in the top of the eighth off Jairo Diaz. Josh Naylor added a two-run homer in the ninth into the second deck down the line in right. Paddack (3-3), who had allowed 13 runs over 14 innings in his three previous starts, gave up five hits, three of which never left the infield. He issued one walk and stuck out eight.

The Rockies got on the board with two in the bottom of the sixth. Raimel Tapia and Nolan Arenado reached on infield hits around a Paddack strikeout of Trevor Story. Tapia scored when Hosmer was charged with an error and Ryan McMahon singled home the second run. Machado extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games with a pair of singles. Grisham fell a double short of the third cycle in Padres history. Grisham, Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. all had three hits as the Padres totaled 17. San Diego has amassed 47 hits in the first three games of the series.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder need offense in elimination game vs. Rockets

In addition to the series-saving performances from their celebrated trio of skilled guards, the Oklahoma City Thunder placed so much ballyhoo on the defensive effort of rookie Luguentz Dort that it was all but guaranteed the Houston Rockets...

'Fanning the flames': Dem accuse Trump of stoking violence

Democrats on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, where one man died overnight, and announced he will tr...

Keep on dining out, UK minister urges as popular cut-price offer ends

British finance minister Rishi Sunak urged diners on Monday to keep going out to eat as a popular government scheme offering half-price food in restaurants this month drew to a close. The Eat out to Help Out initiative was designed to boost...

One person killed, five others wounded in shooting at Pancake House in Chicago: police

Illinois USA, Aug 31 ANISputnik One person was shot dead and five others were injured at a restaurant in Chicago, local police said. Six people have been shot - one fatal at a restaurant at 116th and Western Ave. Area 2 Detectives are on sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020