Braves go up by 10, hang on to beat Phillies

Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and drove in two runs while Didi Gregorius contributed a home run, triple and three RBIs for the Phillies. Gregorius hit a solo homer to right in the second as the Phillies closed within 10-1. In the third, McCutchen doubled to left, scoring Quinn from first for a 10-2 deficit.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 09:17 IST
Austin Riley doubled, homered and drove in three runs and the visiting Atlanta Braves built a 10-run lead before holding off the Philadelphia Phillies 12-10 on Sunday. Nick Markakis and Marcell Ozuna each added three hits and two RBIs while Dansby Swanson had a home run and two RBIs. The Braves had 15 hits overall.

Braves star center fielder Ronald Acuna left the game after the third inning with what the team said was right hamstring tightness. He had singled, walked and scored a run in two plate appearances. Braves starter Tommy Milone was a late addition as he was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday morning. Milone tossed 2 1/3 innings and gave up eight hits and seven runs.

A.J. Minter (1-0) earned the win in relief and Mark Melancon earned his sixth save. Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and drove in two runs while Didi Gregorius contributed a home run, triple and three RBIs for the Phillies. Roman Quinn homered among his three hits and Andrew McCutchen homered and doubled.

Jean Segura also had three hits for the Phillies, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (2-4) lasted only 1 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and seven runs while walking three and striking out none. Arrieta threw only 46 pitches, the fewest of any start in his career.

The Braves' offense clicked in the second highlighted by Freddie Freeman's two-run double to left. Riley later launched a two-run homer to left, his second extra-base hit, as the Braves scored 10 times in the inning. Gregorius hit a solo homer to right in the second as the Phillies closed within 10-1.

In the third, McCutchen doubled to left, scoring Quinn from first for a 10-2 deficit. Hoskins then crushed a two-run homer to left to cut the lead to 10-4. Gregorius added a two-run triple, Phil Gosselin hit an RBI groundout and suddenly the Phillies trailed 10-7. In the fourth, Segura singled home Hoskins to close within 10-8.

Ozuna's second hit, an RBI single in the fifth, extended Atlanta's lead to 11-8. The Phillies cut the lead to 11-10 when Quinn and McCutchen hit back-to-back homers in the eighth.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected in the ninth for apparently arguing if a play was reviewable. Swanson's solo homer in the ninth gave the Braves a 12-10 advantage.

--Field Level Media

