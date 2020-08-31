Murray nets 50 as Nuggets defeat Jazz to force Game 7

Left Menu
Jamal Murray exploded for a game-high 50 points, including 14 in a second-quarter turnaround that propelled the third-seeded Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over the sixth-seeded Utah Jazz on Sunday night, forcing a seventh and deciding game in their Western Conference first-round playoff series in the NBA bubble.

Jamal Murray exploded for a game-high 50 points, including 14 in a second-quarter turnaround that propelled the third-seeded Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over the sixth-seeded Utah Jazz on Sunday night, forcing a seventh and deciding game in their Western Conference first-round playoff series in the NBA bubble. In scoring 50 for the second time in three games, Murray won a second consecutive duel with Jazz counterpart Donovan Mitchell, who poured in a team-high 44 points, his third time over 40 in the series.

Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday, with the Nuggets going the distance for the third consecutive time in the last two seasons. They survived a Game 7 with San Antonio in the first round last year, before losing the decisive game to Portland in the Western semifinals. The Jazz haven't had a seven-game series since beating the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.

The Northwest Division rivals dueled a seven-game series in 1994, with Utah winning. The Jazz, who earlier held a 3-1 lead in the series, bolted out of the gate behind Mitchell's eight early points to lead 23-14.

Their advantage was as many as 10 before Murray led the Nuggets' go-ahead surge in the second period, during which Denver went up by as many as 10. Utah got within one three times in the third period, and hung within 91-85 after a three-point play by Mitchell with still 8:03 to go.

But Nikola Jokic bombed in a 3-pointer, his third of the game, and the Nuggets were able to keep the Jazz at arm's length the rest of the way. Murray shot 9-for-12 on 3-pointers, matching his playoff career-high for treys set during his initial 50-point outburst in Game 4. He connected on 17 of his 24 shots overall.

Jokic complemented the guard's effort with 22 points and a game-high nine assists, while Jerami Grant added 18 points and Monte Morris 10. Backup Michael Porter Jr. snatched a game-high 12 rebounds, while regular starter Gary Harris saw his first game action since before the restart, contributing four points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Harris had been out with a hip injury. Mitchell also connected on nine 3-pointers on his 44-point night. He shot 14-for-25 overall.

Mike Conley added 21 points and a team-high six assists for the Jazz, while Jordan Clarkson had 11 points, Rudy Gobert a double-double with 11 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, and Georges Niang 10 points. Both teams went 18-for-36 on 3-pointers.

--Field Level Media

