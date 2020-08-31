Padres land C Nola in seven-player deal with Mariners

The San Diego Padres continue to fortify their roster for a potential playoff drive, making a seven-player deal with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night that landed catcher Austin Nola and two right-handed pitchers. Relievers Dan Altavilla and Austin Adams also are headed to San Diego, while the Padres parted ways with infielder Ty France, highly regarded outfield prospect Taylor Trammell, right-hander Andres Munoz and catcher Luis Torrens.

The addition of Nola comes on the same day the Padres also landed catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed reliever Gerardo Reyes. Padres catchers are last in the National League in batting average (.136) and on-base percentage (.224) through play Sunday.

It was the fourth trade for the Padres completed over the weekend. In addition to the deal with the Mariners, and the acquisition of Castro, the Padres also landed right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals and first baseman/designated hitter Mitch Moreland from the Boston Red Sox. Nola, 30, is batting .306 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in his second season with the Mariners. He is the brother of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola.

Altavilla, 27, has a 7.71 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season, his fifth with the Mariners. Adams, 29, has not pitched in the major leagues this season while recovering from a torn ACL. He has a 3.79 career ERA in 38 appearances over three seasons.

France, 26, has a .251 batting average over 88 career big league games, while Trammell, 22, has yet to make his major league debut. Trammell was rated as San Diego's No. 5 prospect by mlb.com. Munoz, 21, will miss the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. He had a 3.91 ERA in 22 appearances of his rookie season in 2019. Torrens, 24, has a .176 batting average over 70 career games going back to 2017.