Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres land C Nola in seven-player deal with Mariners

Relievers Dan Altavilla and Austin Adams also are headed to San Diego, while the Padres parted ways with infielder Ty France, highly regarded outfield prospect Taylor Trammell, right-hander Andres Munoz and catcher Luis Torrens. The addition of Nola comes on the same day the Padres also landed catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed reliever Gerardo Reyes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 10:18 IST
Padres land C Nola in seven-player deal with Mariners
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The San Diego Padres continue to fortify their roster for a potential playoff drive, making a seven-player deal with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night that landed catcher Austin Nola and two right-handed pitchers. Relievers Dan Altavilla and Austin Adams also are headed to San Diego, while the Padres parted ways with infielder Ty France, highly regarded outfield prospect Taylor Trammell, right-hander Andres Munoz and catcher Luis Torrens.

The addition of Nola comes on the same day the Padres also landed catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed reliever Gerardo Reyes. Padres catchers are last in the National League in batting average (.136) and on-base percentage (.224) through play Sunday.

It was the fourth trade for the Padres completed over the weekend. In addition to the deal with the Mariners, and the acquisition of Castro, the Padres also landed right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals and first baseman/designated hitter Mitch Moreland from the Boston Red Sox. Nola, 30, is batting .306 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in his second season with the Mariners. He is the brother of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola.

Altavilla, 27, has a 7.71 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season, his fifth with the Mariners. Adams, 29, has not pitched in the major leagues this season while recovering from a torn ACL. He has a 3.79 career ERA in 38 appearances over three seasons.

France, 26, has a .251 batting average over 88 career big league games, while Trammell, 22, has yet to make his major league debut. Trammell was rated as San Diego's No. 5 prospect by mlb.com. Munoz, 21, will miss the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. He had a 3.91 ERA in 22 appearances of his rookie season in 2019. Torrens, 24, has a .176 batting average over 70 career games going back to 2017.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A Reuters tally showed that global COVID-19 cases surpassed 25 million, with total infections in the United States topping six million on Sunday as the virus spread increased in many Midwest states.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive ...

FOREX-Dollar drifts toward worst Aug in 5 years; Abenomics outlook steadies yen

The dollar was poised to register a fourth straight monthly drop on Monday as investors bet on U.S. rates staying low for longer, while the yen steadied on the view that Japans next leader will stay the course on the Abenomics economic revi...

Dems seeking to compel in-person election security briefings

Racing the political clock, frustrated Democrats on Sunday searched for a way to force the Trump administration to continue briefing Congress in person about foreign attempts to interfere in the November election. The director of national i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks touch 29-month top, China blue chips at 5-year high

Asian shares notched a 29-month high on Monday as investors wagered global central banks would keep topping up the policy punchbowl for years to come, while an upbeat reading on Chinas service sector augured well for recovery there. MSCIs b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020