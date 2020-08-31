Left Menu
Development News Edition

I admire Sourav Ganguly from my early days: Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana said he is an admirer of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly from his childhood days even before picking up the sport.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:09 IST
I admire Sourav Ganguly from my early days: Nitish Rana
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana (Photo/KKR Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana said he is an admirer of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly from his childhood days even before picking up the sport. Talking about his childhood days and connection with the game he explained how his batting style looks similar to Ganguly.

"Even before I started playing, my family was crazy about cricket. My father was a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar, my elder brother was a fan of Rahul Dravid, and I was an admirer of Sourav Ganguly. There have been times when I would just lock myself up in the room and weep because Dada (Sourav) got out early. I was not even playing cricket back then. This was a routine in the house. Basically, depending on who among Ganguly, Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar performs better on a given day, we used to tease each other," Rana told KKR's official website. "I was great at mimicking the styles of every bowler and batsman. So, everyone used to ask me to act like Dada and I used to do that happily. So, I guess the repeated imitation led to a habit and moulded my batting style to a certain extent," he added.

Other than Ganguly, the former left-handed batsman Gautam Gambhir also inspired Rana as he observed the veteran for almost 12 years. "But when I started cricket professionally, I met Gautam Gambhir. We were from the same club. Whenever I used to go for training, I would observe him while he would bat. I don't think my batting matches his style but if people compare, I have no issues with it. I had been closely observing him for almost 12 years. If I have imbibed even an iota of his batting skills by my observations, it is my good fortune," Rana said.

The 26-year-old middle-order batsman is working on maintaining the consistency in his performance. However, the player is yet to find a solution to his problem. "I am actually trying to work this out with Abhishek Nayar and Sanjay sir. I am still figuring out as to why my performances dip after a good start. This has been a recurrent incident with me even in domestic seasons. I am still trying to crack it but haven't got a way out of the problem yet. I have got somewhat better in the second season of IPL in comparison to the first one. But honestly, I am not in a rush to change everything in one season," Rana said.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

The schedule for the tournament is yet to announce. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

As many as 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on August 30, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,24,963, according to the State Health Department on Monday. The officials said that 1,849 pat...

'Proud moment for nation': Rahane on India winning gold in FIDE Chess Olympiad

Batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Monday congratulated the Indian team on being the joint winners of the FIDE Chess Olympiad and said that the feat is a proud moment for the nation. Taking to Twitter, Rahane wrote Many congratulations to team India...

Eye Health presents a white space opportunity for Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) players

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 31 ANIBusinessWire India Endless hours spent in front of screens, intensified by COVID 19, is opening up a white space opportunity for VMS players in India, according to the latest research from Mintel. While t...

Interior designing firm Decorpot sets up new Design Experience Centre at Bangalore's Whitefield

Bangalore Karnataka India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir With a strong understanding of customers requirements, Bangalore-based leading home interior designing firm, Decorpot recently launched its brand new Design Experience Centre at Whitefield in B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020