Brentford complete signing of Ivan Toney on five-year deal

English Football League Championship club Brentford on Monday confirmed the signing of striker Ivan Toney on a five-year deal. Toney will join the side from League One club Peterborough United. He was announced as the League One Player of the Year on Thursday after netting 24 times in 32 league games for The Posh last season.

That tally included a hat-trick against Rochdale in September and nine goals in his final seven games before the season was curtailed, all of which United won. "I'd like to welcome Ivan to the club. We are adding a hungry, ambitious, hard-working striker to the group here. He fits what I want in a striker; he is a goalscorer, he gets into good positions in the box, he is good playing on the last line and will contribute to our link-up play," Brentford FC head coach Thomas Frank said in a statement.

"Our strikers are a big part of our pressing game, and Ivan, with his work ethic, will help us with that. I have been impressed with his mentality and attitude; he fits our brief of being confident but humble. He really wants to come to this Club and help us achieve our aims going forward," he added. Born in Northampton, Toney began his career with The Cobblers, becoming their youngest ever player when he appeared in an FA Cup tie against Bradford City in November 2012 aged just 16 and seven months. He netted three goals in the final two games of the 2013/14 season, his first career goals, to ensure Town avoided relegation out of the Football League on the final day.

A further ten goals and four assists the following campaign caught the attention of Premier League side Newcastle United who signed the then 19-year-old in the summer of 2015. Toney made four appearances for The Toon during his debut season either side of a loan spell at Barnsley. While at Oakwell, Toney helped The Tykes to the Football League Trophy title at Wembley, their first major trophy in 104 years, and followed that up with promotion via the play-offs.

He returned to League One for the 2016/17 campaign on loan with Shrewsbury Town and then Scunthorpe United. He netted 14 goals with eight assists in total, reaching the League One play-offs with The Iron. The next season followed the same pattern with Toney heading first to Wigan Athletic before joining Scunthorpe for the second time in January 2018. Eight goals in 16 games helped propel The Iron to the League One play-offs for a second consecutive season but again they fell at the semi-final stage.

In August 2018, Toney joined Peterborough on a permanent deal netting 16 league strikes during his debut campaign. December brought ten goals, including two hat-tricks, in eight games as he finished with 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions. Last season's 26 goals left Toney one shy of a half-century in Peterborough colours from just 94 outings and three away from a hundred in 277 career games. (ANI)