Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brentford complete signing of Ivan Toney on five-year deal

English Football League Championship club Brentford on Monday confirmed the signing of striker Ivan Toney on a five-year deal.

ANI | Brentford | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 14:28 IST
Brentford complete signing of Ivan Toney on five-year deal
Striker Ivan Toney. (Photo/Brentford FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

English Football League Championship club Brentford on Monday confirmed the signing of striker Ivan Toney on a five-year deal. Toney will join the side from League One club Peterborough United. He was announced as the League One Player of the Year on Thursday after netting 24 times in 32 league games for The Posh last season.

That tally included a hat-trick against Rochdale in September and nine goals in his final seven games before the season was curtailed, all of which United won. "I'd like to welcome Ivan to the club. We are adding a hungry, ambitious, hard-working striker to the group here. He fits what I want in a striker; he is a goalscorer, he gets into good positions in the box, he is good playing on the last line and will contribute to our link-up play," Brentford FC head coach Thomas Frank said in a statement.

"Our strikers are a big part of our pressing game, and Ivan, with his work ethic, will help us with that. I have been impressed with his mentality and attitude; he fits our brief of being confident but humble. He really wants to come to this Club and help us achieve our aims going forward," he added. Born in Northampton, Toney began his career with The Cobblers, becoming their youngest ever player when he appeared in an FA Cup tie against Bradford City in November 2012 aged just 16 and seven months. He netted three goals in the final two games of the 2013/14 season, his first career goals, to ensure Town avoided relegation out of the Football League on the final day.

A further ten goals and four assists the following campaign caught the attention of Premier League side Newcastle United who signed the then 19-year-old in the summer of 2015. Toney made four appearances for The Toon during his debut season either side of a loan spell at Barnsley. While at Oakwell, Toney helped The Tykes to the Football League Trophy title at Wembley, their first major trophy in 104 years, and followed that up with promotion via the play-offs.

He returned to League One for the 2016/17 campaign on loan with Shrewsbury Town and then Scunthorpe United. He netted 14 goals with eight assists in total, reaching the League One play-offs with The Iron. The next season followed the same pattern with Toney heading first to Wigan Athletic before joining Scunthorpe for the second time in January 2018. Eight goals in 16 games helped propel The Iron to the League One play-offs for a second consecutive season but again they fell at the semi-final stage.

In August 2018, Toney joined Peterborough on a permanent deal netting 16 league strikes during his debut campaign. December brought ten goals, including two hat-tricks, in eight games as he finished with 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions. Last season's 26 goals left Toney one shy of a half-century in Peterborough colours from just 94 outings and three away from a hundred in 277 career games. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ban on international passenger flights extended till Sept 30

The Central government on Monday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30, barring exceptions mentioned by the government. In partial modification dated June 26, 2020, the competent ...

EIB supports UniCredit Bank Austria to develop wind farms

With this fresh start after the coronavirus crisis, we now have a unique opportunity to join forces and drive the Austrian economys transition to a sustainable, climate-friendly system, said Susanne Wendler, board member of UniCredit Bank A...

Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia said on Monday it had decided to expel three Slovak diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava were expelled this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.Slovakia said this month...

Lebanon's leaders agree on new prime minister before Macron visit

Lebanons ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit to Beirut by the French president who will press for long-delayed reforms to steer the Middle East nation out of its deep crisis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020